Chaos after Kidero roundabout in Westlands reopens – PHOTOS

The then Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero in 2015 announced a plan to do away with five roundabouts in the city to improve traffic flow by about 30 to 40 per cent.

Out of the five only one – at The Mall in Westlands – was left and it worked well, until on Tuesday when it was opened for traffic again.

RE-OPENING

The Westlands roundabout was temporary opened and by Wednesday the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) must have realised their mistake and closed it again.

Nairobi residents were up in arms over the traffic gridlock that followed its re-opening.

The protests were directed at Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his administration over its re-opening.

Outbound and inbound traffic have in the past four years been flowing better under the regulations as right turns from Rhapta and Ring roads were abolished.

NO ENTRY

On Wednesday, traffic was back to normal with motorists back to the routine.

Motorists will only be allowed to make a left turn from Ring Road Westlands before making a U-turn at Consolata Shrine for motorists coming from Westlands intending to go to Kangemi.

For those coming from Raphta Road towards Westlands, they will only make a left turn and head towards Kangemi up to the area near Brookside Groove where they will be allowed to make a U-turn to drive towards Westlands.

There will be no entry to Riverside Drive while driving on Chiromo Road, instead, motorists will access Riverside Drive through the former Westlands round about.