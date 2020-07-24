Chania Boys principal collapses and dies





A headteacher in Thika collapsed and died while he was attending a meeting.

Officials say the principal of Chania Boys High School Allan Macharia was pronounced dead on arrival at the Thika Level Five Hospital.

Thika police boss Beatrice Kiraguri said Macharia complained of breathing problems before he collapsed.

Simon Wahome, the deputy principal of the school, said Macharia arrived at the school at 8.30am and held a two-hour meeting with a board member and a contractor over the construction of a new dormitory.

“I was called from my house by the bursar, I found the deceased inside his car. I drove him to Thika hospital where he was pronounced dead,” Mr Wahome said.

Wahome further said that the headteacher complained of shortness of breath and walked out of his office to his car where he collapsed.

Following his demise, Thika West Heads Association chairman Julius Muraya said he was shocked by the sudden death.

He described the teacher as a hardworking and selfless man who loved his job.

“He was not only a colleague but a close family friend. I am deeply saddened by his death”, said Mr Muraya, who is also the Thika High School principal.

Mr Muraya said Macharia was on medication and three years ago he suffered a heart attack and was hospitalised.

Macharia’s son, Mwangi Macharia, described his father as a loving and caring man who provided for his family.

Macharia’s body was moved to Kenyatta University mortuary.