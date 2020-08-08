Chandaria Industries’ sanitiser Velvex among 30 brands banned by Kebs

John Mwangi, a matatu driver with Prime East Sacco plying the Kayole-Town route dispenses sanitiser to passengers before leaving the stage at OTC stage on March 19, 2020. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Velvex from Chandaria Industries and Zoe by Flame tree Africa Limited, Nairobi are among 30 brands of substandard hand sanitisers which have been banned by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs).

In a statement on Friday, Kebs said it had suspended their production and sale immediately following factory inspections, product certifications and market surveillance activities conducted recently.

“Following market surveillance activities, Kebs wishes to communicate to the public the list of hand sanitizers that have been ascertained as not meeting the requirements of KS EAS 789; Kenya Standard specification for Instant Hand Sanitizers,” the statement read in part.

Sanitisers contain antiseptic properties or agents that when used disinfects the hands and can be used on their own when soap and water are not available.

They protect users by eliminating or reducing viruses, bacteria and other disease-causing pathogens.

“It is against this background that we share with the public the below listed substandard/non-compliant sanitisers which have been found not to meet the standard and whose permits have been suspended with immediate effect,” the statement added.

The body urged Kenyans to check the validity of sanitisers by sending send the code underneath the Standardisation mark logo to 20023 (i.e. type message SM#Code and SMS to 20023) to get product manufacturing details and permit validity status or ISM#code for imported products.

Below is the full list of banned sanitisers: