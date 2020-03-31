Chamwada terminates contact with KTN

Journalist Alex Chamwada has called it quits with KTN.

Chamwada produces and hosts The Chamwada Report and Daring Abroad shows that are aired on the station.

However, effective April 1, the shows will seize to air on KTN. He does not say what his next move is.

“This is to let our viewers know that our productions, The Chamwada Report a current affairs show on development issues and Daring Abroad, a series featuring Kenyans living abroad will not be airing on KTN with effect from April 1, 2020. We will inform you about our next destination in due course,” said Mr Chamwada.

He added: “We would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the Standard Group for a successful partnership that has run for over five years. Our appreciation also goes to our viewers in general.”

In 2014, he left Citizen TV where he worked as a political reporter to venture into personal projects.

The career switch led to the birth of his own production company, Chams Media, that produces the two weekly shows on KTN.