Chameleone summoned over sleek car

Ugandan singer Joseph Mayanja, commonly known by the stage name Jose Chameleone, is in trouble with authorities over the ownership of a high-end car he has been driving.

Chameleone was summoned on Tuesday by the Chief Magistrate’s court in Kampala to answer to charges of tax evasion.

“You are hereby ordered by the Ugandan government to appear in person at the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo on the 30th day of July 2020 so the case can be heard,” the summonses, signed by Chief Magistrate Pamela Ocaya read in part.

Chameleone is suspected to have evaded tax in the region of an estimated Sh2.5 million on a Landcruiser V8 vehicle, which he has been using in Kampala.

The car, which bears South Sudanese registration numbers, was dramatically impounded by the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) officials at his home in March and the singer has since insisted that he received it as a ‘gift’ from one of his fans.