CGTN offices closed after 6 workers test positive for Covid-19

The CGTN Africa Nairobi office, which is the African bureau of the China Global Television Network (CGTN) has been closed after six employees tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a reliable source, the six are from one department and all the employees were tested and as a precaution they were asked to go home.

The office will be closed for the 14 days as the team self-quarantines.

All the operations have been suspended including broadcast and the team is expected to be back at work on July 16, 2020 where they will have to undergo another test as a precaution.

Most of the six positive cases were asymptomatic.

The media house is the first to be hit by Covid-19 at a time the infection numbers have been rising dramatically.

As of Thursday, Kenya had 6,941 confirmed cases after 286 more people tested positive.