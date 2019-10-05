Cerebral Palsy society condemns the CWSK after NTV exposé

The Cerebral Palsy Society of Kenya (CPSK), has slammed the Children’s Welfare Society of Kenya (CWSK) after an NTV exposé laid bare the filth at the society.

In a statement to media houses, CPSK said they were shocked to see how those charged with the safety and health of innocent orphans living with disabilities endanger the lives of helpless children suffering from various mental conditions.

In the exposé aired on Tuesday, children with celebral palsy were seen being combed painfully as part of therapy.

The ‘Sins of Saviours’ was set to air last month but it was blocked after CWSK -whose patron is President Uhuru Kenyatta- moved to court to stop the expose from being aired.

However after a month long legal battle, the Court gave NTV the green light to proceed with broadcasting the investigative piece.

CPSK has now asked relevant authorities including the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Council, Pharmacy and Poisonous Board and the National Police Service to combine efforts in investigating all groups, associations and societies that are charged with the care of the less fortunate and especially children and persons with disability.

DEEPEST SHOCK

“We at the Cerebral Palsy Society of Kenya (CPSK) would like to express our deepest shock and disappointment after the expose’ on the Children’s Welfare Society of Kenya that was aired on NTV. We watched in agony as helpless orphans were man-handled and used as guinea pigs in a treatment process that is not only illegal, abusive and potentially life threatening,” the society said.

“It is of great concern to us that a number of the children who were featured in the expose were patients with cerebral palsy. As CPSK we demand that the relevant authorities, namely Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council, Pharmacy and Poisons Board and the National Police Service ramp up efforts in investigating all groups, associations and societies that are charged with care of the less fortunate, helpless and especially children and persons with disabilities in our society who are prone to fall prey to unscrupulous practices. It would be prudent that all these institutions are vetted anew as concerns best practice, products and any alternative treatments.”