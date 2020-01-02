Celebs who broke up in 2019

Breakups are rough especially when they happen in public.

Celebrities can attest to this and as we usher in the New Year, those who are in relationships will be hoping that such heartbreaking occurrences never happen. We take a look at stars nursing their 2019 heartbreaks as they hope for a better in 2020.

Frankie Just Gym It and Maureen Waititu (6 years)

After six years of cohabiting and siring to children together, popular gym instructor Frank Kiarie alias Frankie Just Gym It, broke up with his baby mama Maureen. That was six months ago.

There had been rumoors of cheating on the part of the instructor but the two have remained coy on what exactly led to the split. During happier times, the two became popular by serving couple goals on their YouTube channel.

Natalie Tewa and Rnaze Mukibi (2 years)

For the two years that they were together, Vlogger Natalie and her Uganda boyfriend Rnaze served nothing but the best of couple goals. The two had a nasty break up in March last year after Rnaze busted Natalie cheating on him. Natalie admitted on her Insta Stories posting “I cheated that’s why it ended”. She, however took down the post and apologised, claiming Rnaze posted the message as they shared passwords.

Juliani and Brenda Wairimu (7 years)

After on and off relationship for close to a decade, the two artistes decided to call it quits for good. Sometime in March of last year, both of them in separate interviews confirmed that they were no longer together with the petite actress saying she was learning to love again. The two have a four-year-old daughter whom they co-parent.

Josh Manio and Merylne Chepchumba (3 years)

Josh of the Amos and Josh pop fame parted ways with the mother of his daughter, TV girl Meryline Chepchumba, a month ago. For weeks, there had been rumours of their separation when Josh stopped appearing on their Vlogg ‘Ordinary Folks’. Chepchumba, a producer and TV host at KTN, went on to reveal the details of the split saying Josh had become insecure of their relationship accusing her of sleeping with one of her colleagues at work behind his back.

Juma Jux and Vanessa Mdee (6 years)

Across the borders into the neighbouring country Tanzania, this couple broke many of their fans’ hearts when they went public in March with the news that they were no longer together. Vanessa broke the news. This happened just few months after they had embarked on a country’s tour performing together. In an interview with Nairobi News, Jux revealed that it was Vanessa’s decision to end the relationship. The two have, however, moved on with Jux dating Asian beau Naika while Vanessa fell in the arms of American actor and singer Rotimi.