CBK flags hundreds of bank accounts over suspicious deposits

As the deadline for the demonetization of the old generation Sh1,000 draws near, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has flagged 900 accounts where suspicious deposits have been made.

The accounts will be looked into in the coming week once the CBK finalizes on the deadline set.

According to a source who spoke to Nairobi News, the amount in the said accounts are significant, and the account holders will be contacted starting next week to shade light on the source of the money.

Since the demonetization was announced on June 1, 2019, large sum of money had been deposited in different accounts raising alarm.

Some of these accounts have since been cleared by the banking fraud crime investigators.

Most of the accounts which had previously been flagged belong to businessmen who had made deposit of more than Sh 5 million.

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge, during his sensitization tour across the country in the last four months, stated there will be no extension of today’s deadline.

The government on June 1 ordered the return of old Sh1,000 notes, saying they will cease to be legal tender on October 1, stating that the old generation Sh1,000 notes were being used for illegal financial flows in the country.