Cause of Justice Odek’s death revealed

Court of Appeal judge Justice James Otieno Odek died from a blood clot in his right leg that caused blockage in one of his arteries.

This is according to the Chief Government pathologist Johansen Oduor, who conducted a three-hour autopsy at Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu on Tuesday.

Justice Odek was found dead last Monday in his serviced apartment house in Kisumu.

Although detectives found three sex-enhancing tablets inside the house when judge’s lifeless body was discovered, Oduor ruled that out as the cause of his death.

The postmortem had been delayed after the family requested more time to decide where the exercise would be conducted.

On Monday, Prof Odek’s body, which was set to be airlifted to Nairobi was returned to Kisumu’s Aga Khan Hospital mortuary.

BURIAL PLANS

Postmortem was scheduled to be carried out at the hospital last Thursday but was postponed following a directive from the Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, that the exercise be done in the presence of Oduor, who was not present by then.

Family members had also opposed plans to fly the body to the Lee Funeral Home on Monday, saying they had not been consulted, while Judiciary officials said they wanted the body airlifted.

Meanwhile, Justice Odek’s elder brother, Yonah Odek, has said burial arrangements are ongoing, with the judge’s remains set to be buried this weekend at his rural home in Asembo, Siaya County.