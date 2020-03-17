Catholic Church cancels pastoral events over coronavirus

The Archdiocese of Nairobi Catholic Church has cancelled all upcoming pastoral events indefinitely as part of its efforts to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

A statement issued by the Pastoral co-ordinator Fr Wallace Ng’ang’a, some of the cancelled activities include Catholic Men Association (CMA) feast of St Joseph celebrations that were to be held on March 22 at Queen of Apostles ground Ruaraka as well as the mass that was supposed to be attended by the parish moderator and executives the same day.

Catholic Women Association (CWA) feast of the Annunciation celebrations planned for March 28 at St Mary’s Msongari have also been cancelled as well as the Youth Mass planned for Palm Sunday on April 5.

Young Catholic Association (YCA) recollection that was scheduled for March 28 at the Resurrection Gardens has also been cancelled as well as all youth sports activities planned for the year.

Other events are all Pontifical Missionary Childhood (PMC) activities that include faith sharing events planned in parishes, deaneries and archdiocesan level as well as PMC co-ordinators’ meeting.

“In line with the directives of the president on measures to keep safe and contain the spread of Coronavirus in the country, kindly note that the following pastoral activities for our groups have been postponed till further notice. The office through the Chaplains shall give further guidance once the situation has been contained. We sincerely apologise for this inconvenience. We urge all to come together as Christians to pray for the end of this pandemic,” Fr Ng’ang’a said in a statement.