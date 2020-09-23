Casual labourer who assaulted female colleague with panga charged in court





A casual labourer who attacked his female colleague with a panga and slashed her three times after a dispute over work has been charged with causing grievous harm.

Laban Omuhaga is accused of inflicting the injuries on Eunice Waithira at their workplace in Lavington, Nairobi on August 30, 2020.

The victim sustained injuries on the head, shoulder and left hand and was admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital.

After the incident, Omuhanga surrendered to Muthangari Police Station after he was cornered by a lynch mob baying for his blood.

He denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Boke of the Kibera Law Courts.

The accused was granted a bond of Sh500,000 with an alternative cash bail of Sh30,000. The case will be mentioned on October 7, 2020.