CAS Aman touched by man who reported Ruaka residents’ carefree lifestyle – VIDEO

Health CAS Rashid Aman on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to a man who he said visited his office to share his grievances on how dwellers of his residential area is handling Covid-19.

The unnamed resident of Ruaka area in Kiambu County, according to the CAS, went to the ministry’s office looking to convey a message to any top official and despite being kept waiting for a while he finally was able to see him after the guards let him through.

MAN’S VISIT TO AFYA HOUSE

Dr Aman said the man narrated to him how residents of Ruaka where he lives were not adhering to the measures placed by the government, especially when it comes to public transport.

The CAS said he was touched by the man’s effort to visit the ministry and wait to see an official, adding that he could see he was not a man of means, but was determined to convey the message.

“I want to share with you an experience I had yesterday (Tuesday). Before I came out to give the briefing there was a gentleman sitting in my office and he had been sitting there for quite a while waiting to see me. I didn’t have a chance to see this elderly gentleman before the brief but when I went back I called him in and I spoke to him and asked him what had brought him to Afya House,” he said.

According to Aman, the man told him that he had come with a message and he had insisted (to the guards and the receptionists) that he wanted to see someone in leadership.

CONTAINMENT MEASURES

“He told me that what he is seeing in Ruaka worried him. People there have disregarded all containment measures and especially measures that touch on transportation and travel. Matatus there are filing up passengers beyond capacity and he was very concerned because he was in one of those matatus with his wife,” Dr Aman narrated.

The CAS commended the Ruaka resident for his patience and concern and urged Kenyans, including matatu operators, to adhere to the instructions given on the maximum number of passengers that can be carried.

“I want to make a special appeal to each one of us to take personal responsibility in the fight against this disease,” Aman said.

Kenya on Wednesday recorded 307 new cases of Covid-19, the highest since the outbreak in the country, raising the country’s total confirmed cases to 6,673.