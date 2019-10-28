Candidates countrywide rehearse for 2019 KCPE examination – PHOTOS

Everything has been put in place for the commencement of the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations after candidates countrywide underwent rehearsals on Monday morning.

The three-day examination will official start on Tuesday at 8:30 am, with the first paper being mathematics.

The second paper on Tuesday will be English Language and Composition assessment.

Day two on Wednesday will see candidates write Science and Kiswahili Language and Insha exams.

On the final day on Thursday candidates will tackle Social Studies and Religious Education papers.

The examinations will be available in three variants – normal print, large print and braille and for Composition and Insha the exam will be available in normal print, large print, braille and for the hearing impaired.

The Teachers Service Commission has licensed 28,000 school heads to act as centre managers during examinations in addition to 173,000 teachers who have been assigned to officiate the examinations.

On Sunday, the government said it will use police helicopters to fly the exams papers to flood hit regions.

CHEATING

Some of the most hard-hit counties include Mandera, Wajir, Tana River,and Isiolo

According to the Nation the government has also merged some of the centres in areas where roads have been rendered impassable in order to reduce unnecessary travel and disruptions.

A total of 1,088,986 candidates in 27,809 centres are expected to sit for the exams.

Meanwhile, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has issued a warning to examination centre managers and other stakeholders against colluding with candidates and parents in cheating

“My warning to them is very clear. The government is watching and those who will attempt will be punished. As a matter of fact, we have capacity to know if you open a paper, we will know where that paper was meant to be. Whoever fails to comply with the set rules and regulation will definitely be dealt with,” Magoha said.