Cameroonian charged for swindling Kenyans in fake money scam

A sample of counterfeit currency found in the suspect's possession. PHOTO | COURTESY

A Cameroonian national was on Tuesday arraigned in a Nairobi court for obtaining money by false presences

Fortaw Elvis Nkenglefac alias ‘Derrick’ is said to have duped Kenyans that he could print paper money.

According to police, the 33-year-old suspect had been allegedly swindling unsuspecting individuals of their money.

Police have appealed to members of the public who fell victim to the scam to report to Kilimani police station or any other Police Station.