Calls to cancel Timmy Tdat over x-rated clip with vixen





Artists Brown Mauzo and Timmy Tdat are receiving backlash following a recently surfaced sexually-charged clip.

The recently released their new collaborative stint, Wote Wazuri, which featured a host of vixens in bikinis.

However, the music video’s Behind The Scene (BTS) has ruffled many featers on the internet.

The video sees Brown and Timmy getting “hands-on” with the vixens, in what many have termed as “indecent” and “pornographic” in nature.

Tdat has had his fair share of controversial videos leaking out and making its way on social media but none has been as explicit as the one currently making rounds on social media.

The last clip netizens remember of Timmy TDat was when he shared a clip of a naked woman inside a bathtub.

He also lifted a lady fan’s dress during a live performance.

Here are a few of the comments from Kenyans:

Timmy tdat shame on You for sexually harassing a female Video vixen, can you respect women…. — #BlackisKing (@KinyuaKariithi) August 12, 2020

Huyu Jamaa Huitwa Timmy Tdat Ama Timmy Dirt?Cause His Always Dirty! — Gabuh254 (@Gabuh_254) August 12, 2020

Timmy tdat should be cancelled. — Perspective 💎 (@jessykigen) August 12, 2020

It's called coarsion and sexual harassment of an emoloyee — Chokora_twiter Afroboss (@ChokoraTwiter) August 12, 2020

Timmy Tdat is mannerless, that is too much now — Fidel👽 (@Fidelke_) August 12, 2020