Calls to cancel Timmy Tdat over x-rated clip with vixen

By Hilary Kimuyu August 13th, 2020 1 min read

Artists Brown Mauzo and Timmy Tdat are receiving backlash following a recently surfaced sexually-charged clip.

The recently released their new collaborative stint, Wote Wazuri, which featured a host of vixens in bikinis.

However, the music video’s Behind The Scene (BTS) has ruffled many featers on the internet.

The video sees Brown and Timmy getting “hands-on” with the vixens, in what many have termed as “indecent” and “pornographic” in nature.

Tdat has had his fair share of controversial videos leaking out and making its way on social media but none has been as explicit as the one currently making rounds on social media.

The last clip netizens remember of Timmy TDat was when he shared a clip of a naked woman inside a bathtub.

He also lifted a lady fan’s dress during a live performance.

Kenyan rapper Timmy Tdat when he mishandled a female fan on stage. PHOTO | COURTESY
Kenyan rapper Timmy Tdat when he mishandled a female fan on stage in . PHOTO | COURTESY

Here are a few of the comments from Kenyans:

