Calls for dissolution of Nairobi County Assembly grow louder

A section of former Nairobi leaders now want President Uhuru Kenyatta to begin the process of dissolving Nairobi County Assembly to put an end to the leadership crisis bedeviling it.

The leaders, under the banner Nairobi County Leaders Caucus, have urged President Kenyatta to expedite the formation of a commission of inquiry as is provided for in Article 192 of the Constitution and Section 124 of the County Government Act as a way to resolving the crisis in the capital.

Led by former Dagoretti South MP, Dennis Waweru, and former City Hall Education Executive, Janet Ouko, the leaders reiterated that with Governor Mike Sonko barred from office and with no deputy governor in place, the County Assembly is likely to compromise service delivery to Nairobi residents.

They also decried the deterioration of services at City Hall caused by poor leadership, citing declining internal revenue collections, constant reshuffles, suspensions and sackings of staff.

“We are in a serious crisis and as such, serious steps must be taken because Nairobi County yearns for true and strategic leadership now more than ever before. Due to the above reasons, we are calling for the President to quickly move in to save Nairobi by taking decisive action on the situation prevailing in Nairobi,” Ouko said during a press conference held at Serena Hotel, Nairobi.

Mr Waweru urged President Kenyatta to urgently move in and sort out the leadership crisis in Nairobi to forestall further deterioration of services at City Hall.

He pointed out that the county has not even been able to sort out pending bills as directed by the president, blaming it on corruption within the county government.

“We need leadership in Nairobi that can be strategic enough, inclusive and forward-looking, which I do not think we have at the moment,” Waweru said.

On his part, the convener of the Nairobi leaders’ caucus Fwamba NC Fwamba said that nominating a deputy governor in Disaster Management Chief Officer Anne Mwenda, whom he accused of being Mr Sonko’s proxy, does not solve any problem Nairobi is going through.

“County has had no deputy governor for more than two years and Sonko has appointed his proxy to continue his mismanagement of the city. This only shows that Mr Sonko will only continue running the county at the comfort of his bedroom,” said Mr Fwamba.