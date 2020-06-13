CA warns matatus on illegal courier services

The Communications Authority of Kenya has put public service vehicles which are now operating as courier service providers on notice for operating without licences.

The Authority, in a statement on Friday, said the number of courier service providers have surged since the country was hit by the coronavirus.

Covid-19 has had a huge economic impact, with the transport sector being one of the most hit after a government directive for all matatus to reduce the number of passengers to ensure social distancing.

After the restriction of movement into and out of Nairobi, which effectively grounded countless vehicles, the PSVs that ferried passengers into and out of the city devised ways to remain afloat. One of the ways was to turn their vehicles into cargo carriers.

But CA acting director-general Mercy Wanjau says that is illegal.

“Some public service vehicles and e-commerce market platforms have taken advantage of the virus to offer courier services without being licensed,” she said.

She added that any person who will be caught delivering the services illegally will be charged in accordance with Section 49 of the authorities Act.

“The act states that the person who contravenes it will be charged a fine not exceeding Sh300,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or both,” she added.

Ms Wanjau urged members of the public to demand a valid compliance certificate when seeking services.