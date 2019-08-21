‘Buyer Beware’ admin accused of holding two women hostage in deal gone wrong

Two women on Tuesday recorded statements at Buru Buru Police Station accusing blogger Mildred Atieno Owiso, popularly known as Atty, of locking them up over a deal gone wrong.

The blogger, who runs the popular online platform ‘Buyer Beware’, was arrested on Tuesday morning over human trafficking claims, according to the police.

The two women said that they had entered a deal with the blogger and a man, identified as Joram Odhiambo Oliech, who later held them captive after they opted out of a deal to go and work in Lebanon.

The two had organized to facilitate their travel oversees to work but when they opted out of the deal they were told to pay some money before being released.

According to the victims, having declined the plan, they were asked to pay Sh20,000, cash which they said they didn’t have at the time.

Emily Nyongesa, an advocate of the High Court told NTV that the two were brought to Nairobi and were to be taken to Lebanon to work in a supermarket.

“On the 16th August when they meet the culprit, the culprit took them to CBD’s Uniafric House where they filled some forms and in doing so told to indicate that they were going to Lebanon to work as house maids,” said Ms Nyongesa.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING

The two declined accept the deal since they had been promised to go and work in a supermarket and not as house maids.

After her arrest on Monday, the controversial blogger said her suffering was because she had published corruption allegations against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, claims the governor dismissed.

Buru Buru OCPD Adamson Bungei however said that was not the reason for Ms Owiso’s arrest, insisting that the blogger was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking offences.

The blogger was arraigned in court on Tuesday for creating disturbance in a manner likely to cause breach of peace. She was released on cash bail as the police continue with investigations.