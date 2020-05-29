Businesswoman charged with Sh800,000 fraud

A businesswoman has been charged before Makadara law courts with defrauding a trader of Sh860,000 oil products in Industrial Area in Nairobi.

Josephine Waithera Chege is accused of obtaining goods by false pretences after failing to pay Amos Njoroge Mwangi for 7,000 litres of premium motor spirits and 3,000 litres of automobile gas oil she took from him on March 26.

She denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Steve Jalangó and demanded lenient bail and bond terms.

The fuel products have been recovered by the police and are lying at the Industrial Area police station.

Mwangi’s lawyers wanted Waithera the court to set stiff bond terms for Waithera, claiming not all of the items have been recovered and are likely to remain with police for long.

But her lawyer disputed and said the issue before the court was the fraud charges and the court should be guided by the charges sheet alone while setting the bond and bail terms.

Jalang’o freed her on a cash bail of Sh500,000 with an alternative bond of a similar amount.

The hearing of the case starts on August 8.