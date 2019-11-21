Businessman to be charged with theft after demolishing church

A businessman who demolished a Kayole church, after allegedly forging title deeds of the parcel of land where the church stands, on Wednesday successfully sought postponement of his plea taking.

Dishon Mwangi Githaiga was to be charged with stealing assorted building materials valued at Sh 2 million from Pastor Samwel Waweru Muiruri of Mega Church Christian Fellowship in Kayole Estate.

STOLEN ITEMS

Githaiga is accused of stealing the items on July 14, 2019. The trader is said to have hired goons who brought down the church and looted everything including building materials.

He is also accused of handling stolen goods after he was found with items he had carted away from Muiruri’s church after bringing it down.

In possession of stolen goods count, police accused him of dishonestly retaining assorted metal bars and three steel doors having reasons to believe them to have been stolen goods.

The items are lying at Kayole Police Station where they are being kept as exhibits after they were recovered from Githaiga’s home in Joska area of Athi River Township in Machakos County on October 29.

UNWELL

But the accused claims he is unwell and through his lawyer has asked the court to defer the charges by five days.

Muiruri leased the land to set up the church on a lease agreement of five years and started the construction but Githaiga allegedly colluded with rogue City Hall officials to make ownership documents.

Some of the building materials looted from Muiruri’s church were recovered at a City Court’s Registry official’s compound.

Githaiga has been charged over the same land and has two cases pending before the City Court and Makadara law courts after allegedly attempting to grab the land belonging to an elderly woman Cecilia Wangui Gachuka.

The accused will return to court on Tuesday to be charged with the offences.