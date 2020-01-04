Businessman in court after vanishing with 150kg of meat

A businessman was charged with obtaining goods by false pretense after allegedly failing to pay Sh31,500 for meat he had received from a trader in Burma Market, Nairobi.

Silas Njeru, 34, was accused of conning Stella Wangari Maina after he collected 150 kilos of meat from her butchery on December 28 last year and disappeared.

Njeru allegedly went to Maina’s stall in Burma meat market and ordered for the meat promising to pay through Mpesa and allegedly went away never to be seen or pay.

He was seen at the market on December 31 – two days later and Mwangi was informed. Together with members of public, she apprehended Njeru and handed him over to Shaurimoyo police station.

Njeru denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Jackline Kibosia. He was freed on a cash bail of Sh20,000. Hearing of the case starts on May 7.