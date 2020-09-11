Businessman fined Sh20,000 for assaulting daughter’s ‘lover’





A 36-year-old businessman who assaulted a 16-year-old schoolboy for being in a relationship with his 14-year-old daughter has been fined Sh20,000 after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

In default, Geoffrey Onyango Odhiambo will serve a three-month jail term for causing bodily injuries to his neighbour’s son.

The incident happened after the accused discovered that the Form Three student had been dating his daughter for more than a year.

Odhiambo was handed the sentence by Senior Resident Magistrate Renee Kitangwa of the Kibera Law Courts after he admitted to assaulting the minor in Kawangware, Nairobi, on August 7.

The businessman is said to have walked into his neighbour’s house in the company of his daughter while brandishing a belt.

He confronted the teenager, who defended himself by claiming that he had been seduced by the man’s daughter. He even produced love letters from the girl, only for Mr Odhiambo to violently attack him.

The teenager was later taken to hospital for treatment before the matter was reported to the police.