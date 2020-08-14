Businessman charged with fraud after taking off with 152 chicken





A businessman was on Thursday charged with obtaining 152 chicken from an elderly city farmer by false pretence.

Michael Muia Kamande was accused of obtaining the chicken worth Sh53,200 from Margaret Wangui at Muthurwa estate in Nairobi and failing to pay.

Kamande had called Wangui to confirm whether she had chicken and he was informed they were in plenty.

He visited Wangui’s home with a car and expressed interest. The chickens were slaughtered and packed but thereafter, Kamande is said to have sped off without Wangui’s attention.

She later called him and he promised to send the cash via M-Pesa. Thereafter, Kamande is said to have switched off his phone.

He was reported to Kamukunji police station and later arrested after Wangui saw him in the Muthurwa market.

He denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki.

Kamande was freed on a Sh100,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

The case will be mentioned on August 31.