Businessman charged for assaulting man who threatened to rape his wife

A businessman who seriously injured a customer who threatened to rape his wife has been charged with causing grievous harm at the Makadara Law Courts.

Gabriel Wanjohi was accused of causing the injuries to Gregory Muendo Musyoka on June 30, 2020 at Kware estate in Embakasi, Nairobi.

Wanjohi assaulted Musyoka after his terrified wife called him for help.

Muendo had entered into Wanjohi’s wife’s business premises and ordered for food before he started hurling insults at her and threatening to rape her.

ASSAULTED

She made a distress call to her husband who arrived immediately. Wanjohi allegedly slapped and pushed Muendo sending his sprawling on the tarmac. Muendo fell on his back and fell unconscious.

Police officers were informed and took Muendo to a nearby clinic for first aid before he was transferred to the Kenyatta National Hospital where he was treated.

Wanjohi was later traced and arrested. He denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Merissa Opondo and was granted a Sh200,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.

Hearing of the case starts on September 22, 2020.