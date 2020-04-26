Businesses at border entry points to go on, KRA says

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will not be closing businesses at border entry points despite the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, KRA has said that it has put up measures to deal with the global pandemic.

In a press statement released on Friday afternoon, KRA said that the measures were targeting the ports of entry and transit corridors worldwide.

Top of the measures, KRA insists that it will adhere to the National and East African Community (EAC) guidelines against Covid-19.

Under the EAC measures, KRA said that it would ensure that it adheres to the following; all cargo trucks crossing the international land border points shall have a maximum of three crew, screening of cargo crew at border points and fumigation of cargo at border points.

Sanitizers, disinfectants, and clean running water shall also be available to enhance hygiene and border points shall operate in line with national government directives.

It also stated that it would ensure that its members of staff are safeguarded against the disease.

“KRA has taken measures to ensure that there are adequate staff numbers at the border points and observe the social distancing guidelines,” KRA said in the statement.

Also, it said that it would ensure that all members of the staff are well trained on hygiene and shall put on personal protective equipment (PPE).

The tax collector also stated that it would use technology to ensure uninterrupted services to importers, exporters, and stakeholders.