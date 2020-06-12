Burundians ordered to play gospel songs, avoid gatherings to mourn Nkurunziza

Social distancing, staying at home and observing curfew hours are some of the directives that most countries around the world have imposed to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, authorities in Burundi have ignored these directives leaving their citizens to mingle freely.

But now Burundians are now being forced to join the beginners’ class -and it has nothing to do with the pandemic.

A letter from the Mayor of Bujumbura Freddy Mbonimpa stated that all leisure activities have been suspended in the countries capital due to the passing on of former Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza.

All bars and restaurants will remain closed including salons and any other places of gatherings. In addition, only gospel songs will be allowed.

“During this period of national mourning leisure activities are suspended. In particular music in bistros, restaurants, hairdressing salons, car launches or walkers and all other places of gatherings. Only songs that praise God are allowed,” read part of the letter.

The former Head of State died on June 8, after what authorities said was a heart attack.

Before his death, citizens in Burundi continued with their normal lives with the government appearing not to be concerned with the coronavirus.

Days before the national general election, the government ordered for the removal of a team from the World Health Organisation (WHO), who were in the country to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Politicians, including the late president, were captured in political rallies where social distancing was alien.