Buruburu man was alive as he burnt inside car, postmortem results reveal

Postmortem on the body of a 36-year-old man who died in a fire incident inside his car in Bururburu estate, Nairobi on Tuesday last week has ruled out possibility that he was planted in the car dead.

Chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor said the autopsy showed that the man had plenty of soot in on his airways and around the lungs – an indication he was alive and breathing as he burnt and that he took long in the car before he died.

INHALED SOOT

“He inhaled a lot of soot, an indication that he took a lot of time in the car before he died because we saw discoloration of tissues. This happens when you inhale more corbonmonoxide,” Oduor said.

Oduor also said the intestines of the deceased were empty, an indication he had not eaten for some time.

“The summary is that this is a person who died in the car fire incident. The circumstances and what caused the fire is what we cannot tell,” the pathologist said.

The autopsy was carried out at the Chiromo Mortuary where the body of the deceased has been lying after the incident. Speaking to the press at the morgue, Oduor said other investigations will continue.

BURNT EXTENSIVELY

“We have other specialists who are going on with investigations on other aspects,”Oduor said.

The other specialists teams involved in the investigations include the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the government chemist and fire experts, who are working with the DCI to establish the cause of Korir’s death.

The deceased was burnt extensively on the entire body with only a little sparing on the back and the buttocks.

He was burnt beyond recognition while seated still on the driver’s seat and eyewitnesses said the position of his body on the seat did not show an indication that he died attempting to flee.