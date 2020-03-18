Bunge la Mwananchi suspends sessions over coronavirus

Bunge la Mwananchi has temporarily suspended its sessions over coronavirus.

The announcement was made public by Bunge La Mwananchi Interior and Defence Minister Jonah Onyango on Monday, March 2020 at t Jevanjee Gardens in Nairobi.

“We have today agreed due to this issue and in line with the directive by National Emergency Response Committee on coronavirus, we shall suspend our sitting until further notice as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,’’ said Onyango.

“Further we thank the government at least for the first time they have done something for the people. We would wish them to replicate this to other constituencies,” the president of Bunge la Wananchi John Mark Ababu added.

The two together with Edward Githaiga the Attorney General and Jonah Onyango the minister of Devolution addressed their members at Jevanjee Gardens.

Before the announcement, members of Bunge la Wananchi together with other Kenyans joined the Cabinet Secretary of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Sicily Kariuki who opened a handwashing facility at Jevanjee.

The public toilets at Jevanjee Gardens have installed water points and sanitisers. The CS urged members of the public to make sure they clean their hands regularly.

Cleaning hands regularly with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub is one of the protective measures the World Health Organization has recommended against the new coronavirus.