Broke Kenyans beg Sonko’s daughter for help after she flaunts pile of cash

By Sylvania Ambani June 15th, 2019 1 min read

Broke Kenyans spent the better part of Friday afternoon begging Saumu Mbuvi to help them with cash after she flaunted wads of money on social media.

The first born daughter of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko posted a picture of herself sitting in an office with a section of the desk piled with money.

She captioned the picture with a message about knowing her worth and not being afraid to walk alone.

“I know what I bring to the table, so trust me when I say I am not afraid to eat alone,” wrote Saumu Mbuvi.

The post attracted numerous reactions with most Kenyans telling her to be grateful of her fortunes in these harsh economic times.

Others went ahead to explain their tough financial situations including not being able to raise college fees

Ms Mbuvi later deleted the post but not after screenshots had been taken.

Sylvania Ambani


