Brace for more heavy rains, floods in Nairobi – met

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned Kenyans to brace themselves for more heavy rainfall in the next few days.

Heavy rains are expected in Nairobi, Narok, Nakuru, Migori and Kisumu with the department asking residents to be on the lookout for floods.

Members of the public have been warned to avoid driving through, or walking in moving water or open fields and also not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning strikes.

Heavy Rain Advisory via @MeteoKenya. Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential flooding. pic.twitter.com/jhHadqFCnu — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) November 29, 2019

The outlook for the next seven days released on Friday by the weatherman indicated that amounts of rainfall are likely to be higher and will be accompanied by heavy storms which are likely to be more frequent especially during afternoons and evenings.

The forecast indicates that the beginning of the month is likely to have reduced rainfall with enhanced rainfall expected as the week progresses which may result in occasional episodes of heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds.

This may lead to flooding being experienced in low lying areas and areas which are not properly drained, especially in urban centers with poor drainage with continuous rainfall may cause landslides and mudslides in hilly areas especially in Central Kenya.