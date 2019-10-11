Brace for heavy rainfall until Monday, Met dept warns Kenyans

Kenya Meteorological Department has warned Kenyans to brace for heavy rainfall of more than 20mm which is expected to pound different parts of the country from Thursday October 10 to Monday October 14.

The enhanced rainfall during this period is expected to be accompanied with strong winds.

Areas likely to be affected include Nairobi as well as counties in the highlands west of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Central Rift Valley, East of the Rift valley, the coastal strip, North and South-eastern Kenya.

“Several parts of the country are expected to experience heavy rainfall of more than 20mm in 24 hours between Thursday 10 and Monday 14 October. High rainfall intensity is expected over the northern, central and coastal regions,” said Kenya Meteorological Department in a statement.

FISHERMEN

Residents have been advised to be on the lookout for flash floods and avoid driving through or walking in moving water. Fishermen and everyone in the Marine Industry have also been asked to be on high alert as the heavy rains and moderate strong winds may result in storm surges along the coast.

“Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential flash floods, flood waters may suddenly appear even in places where it has not rained heavily and can be deeper and faster that they look. Residents are also advised to avoid driving through, or walking in moving water of open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning strikes. The heavy rains and moderate to strong winds may result in storm surges along the coast, hence fishermen and all in the marine industry should be on high alert,” explained Kenya Met.

Here’s the full warning:

⚠️ Heavy Rain Advisory pic.twitter.com/6BGvMJpodz — Kenya Met Department (@MeteoKenya) October 11, 2019

Five people died in Meru following heavy rains experienced on Wednesday.

Three were swept away by storm water at Naari market as they sheltered themselves from the heavy rain outside a church; another was swept away by floods while the other was found to have been electrocuted during the downpour.

In a separate incident in Moyale, more than 1,000 people were displaced after two days of heavy rain starting Monday this week.