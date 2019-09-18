Boy narrates to court how man forced him to perform oral sex

A 10- year- old boy recounted to a Makueni court Tuesday, how a man lured him into a lodging in Itangini market and forced him to have oral sex.

The minor told that the court that he left school at around 4pm and was headed to the market to meet his mother, a fruit vendor, when he met Alexander Mutua who lured him to a nearby lodging.

The boy said Mutua promised to buy him a soccer ball so that he could play with his friends before leading him to the lodging and forced him to perform oral sex.

‘‘I knew the accused and when we met, he held my hand and took me to the lodging where he removed his clothes and asked me to have oral sex with him,’’ said the boy.

COMMOTION

He said Michael Mwaluka, an employee at the lodging rescued him from Mutua after he peeped through the window when he heard commotion in the room.

‘‘Mwaluka peeped through the window to find out what was happening. When the accused realized that he had been caught, he panicked and immediately left the room,’’ narrated the boy.

The minor said the lodging’s employee took him to his mother and explained to her what had transpired.

‘‘Accompanied by my mother we went back to the lodging premises to look for Mutua but we were told that he had jumped over the gate and fled,’’ added the 10- year- old.

Mutua is accused of performing an indecent act against the minor on June 25, at Itangini market.

He has denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate James Mwaniki.

Four other witnesses including the minor’s mother have been lined up to testify.