Boniface Mwangi turns heads with new look

Human rights activist Boniface Mwangi in a public show of affection with his wife during the 2019 Nyege Nyege festival in Uganda. PHOTO | COURTESY

Activist Boniface Mwangi has turned heads on social media with a new look.

Mwangi ditched his usual short hair and clean face look for a shaved haircut and a dyed beard.

“Nimepiga haircut ya group of schools,” Mwangi wrote.

The new brazen look appears to leave netizens mesmerised. Many complimented him it.

Radio presenter Talia Oyando wrote, “Beard gang hapo sawa.”

Truthslinger asked, “Wuehhhhhh. Unapanga kutoa ngoma?”

Iammuthonigitau asked, “Haiya… who have you been hanging out with?”

Nyoiketj said, “Look ineweza baba!”

Sanofa Tailor commented, “Ambia Itumbi apatie huyo barber ile Medal ya ya HSC.”

Caroline spencer remarked, “Ayayaya you’re looking good.”

Singer Suzanna Owiyo wrote, “Heheheh. Looking good Boni.”