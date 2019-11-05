Boniface Mwangi exposes Mariga’s woeful track record in Muthurwa

Human Rights activist Boniface Mwangi has criticised Jubilee candidate in the Kibra by-election McDonald Mariga, asking Kibra residents not to vote for him because of his “bad” track record.

Mwangi recorded a video of himself at Mariga’s backyard in Land Mawe, Starehe Constituency. There he embarked on a mission to malign Mariga’s name by pointing out how the retired footballer did nothing to give anything back to the community that nurtured him, even after obtaining footballing success.

He first begins by pointing out the state of the football field, which he claims is where Mariga honed his footballing skills before he went on to play for elite European football clubs including Inter Milan of Italy.

“Hapa ni Land Mawe grounds hapa ndio Mariga alijulia kucheza ball. Mariga ni boy wa Muthurwa amelelewa Muthurwa, hii ni stadium ya mawe. Mariga alienda Sweden akaenda Inter Milan akacheza ball hajasaidia wasee wa mtaa. Mariga maisha yake yote hajawai kupiga kura,” charges Mwangi.

“Kibra sasa imefanywa sabuni, ile pesa munapatiwa munaambiwa mupange line hivi ni pesa ya uwizi. Najua watu hawana majob watu wako na njaa kuleni pesa. Lakini kupigia Mariga kura ni kuwa mjinga.”

POOR STATE

That is not all. He goes as far as showing the poor state of the football ground where at one corner is a garbage dumpsite.

“Hii ndio ground Mariga amelelewa hapa hakuna kazi amefanya, angalia hapa hii ni sewage. Charity begins at home kama Mariga haujafanya kazi yoyote mtaa yetu, utafanya nini huko. Acha kudanganya watu,” says Mwangi.

The Kibra by-election will be held on Thursday in what has been termed by political pundits as a do or die contest between Jubilee and ODM parties.

ODM party candidate is Imran Okoth the brother of the late Member of Parliament Ken Okoth.Mwangi pitched for his Ukweli Party’s candidate Editar Ochieng.