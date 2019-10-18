Boniface Mwangi attacks police from CJ Maraga’s ‘seat’

Rights activist Boniface Mwangi has told off the National Police Services over the ongoing crackdown on civilians wearing combat clothes.

Dressed in a combat bomber jacket, a daring Mwangi, who unsuccessfully contested the Starehe Constituency seat, took photos from an empty Supreme Court bench, standing in front of the seat that is usually reserved for Chief Justice David Maraga.

The activist later posted the images on his official Facebook page saying the police were wrong whenever they arrest youths dressed in the attire.

“Combat si illegal, reasoning ya police ndio illegal. Nimepiga hii picha Supreme Court kwa kiti ya Maraga. Politicians na watoi wa wadosi anaweza vaa camouflage lakini vijana wakikuyu na kuvaa combat mtumba Mtaani wanashikwa. Hio ni dhuluma. Polisi wamefanya ma-vijana mtaani ATM,” read his post.

Former Inspector General Joseph Boinet banned the public from wearing combats or being in any attire that resemble what disciplined forces wear.