Boni Khalwale irks Kenyans after tweeting photo of Allan Makaka’s lifeless body

Boni Khalwale on Saturday enraged Kenyans after he shared a gruesome picture of former Kenya Sevens and Simbas speedster Allan Makaka who died in a tragic accident along Mombasa Road on Friday night.

The father of two, who played for the defunct Ulinzi and Kenya Harlequin teams, was driving from Mlolongo heading to the city centre when his car rammed into a trailer.

The former Senator on social media mourned the late Makaka saying he was his nephew. He then shared four pictures one which had the body of rugby player still trapped inside the wreckage.

“My nephew, Allan Makaka of Royal Media, crashed to death last night. At the mortuary condoling with his father Mzee Makaka, sister Maureen, friends & colleagues. His family, the Bamahalia of Mukhonje village Shinyalu & Judith Munzala, are all my thoughts & prayers. RIP dear son,” he captioned the pictures.

By press time, Khalwale was yet to delete the pictures despite Kenyans from all walks of life urging him to.

Sorry for your loss, but stop behaving like a witch by sharing a picture of such a demise. — Pauline. (@kot_hacker) May 23, 2020

Ndugu Daktari tafadhali ondoa hio picha ya mwili wake. — Ali ‘Mwamvita’ Manzu (@Ali_Manzu) May 23, 2020

The family considers you to be close enough to share “that” pic of him with you and you being the best uncle in the world shares it with the world. Must be so nice to be your relative. SMH! — Auntie_T (@Bresho_) May 23, 2020

My condolences to the family,but please pull down the pic of the deceased have some respect! — Akinyi Abongo (@Akinyi19Abongo) May 23, 2020

Please @KBonimtetezi remove the crash accident picture in respect to Departed. This is insensitive to say the least. — Elikana Shivachi (@Elishivs) May 23, 2020

Your nephew dies in an accident and you splash his lifeless body on social media? Ama naona zangu? — web (@WebOwuor) May 23, 2020

But Sir, out of respect for the deceased, his family and friends, did you have to upload a photo of him at his lowest point? Alone and crushed to death. C’mon Daktari. — Anthony N. Ochola, MD (@tony_ochola) May 23, 2020

Kindly it will be in order if you deleted the Image of Allan please Bonny,Us those who were on scene had decorum and feel of the family and we decided not to coz of respect to the guy and family.

Not good for sure. — Butula’s Finest (@SamMacoha) May 23, 2020

Sharing the photo of the dead is immoral and insensitive to the pain the family is going through. Why do this for a mere clout? — CPA George Okumu (@Georgeokummu) May 23, 2020