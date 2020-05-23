Boni Khalwale irks Kenyans after tweeting photo of Allan Makaka’s lifeless body

Join our Telegram Channel
By Hilary Kimuyu May 23rd, 2020 2 min read

Boni Khalwale on Saturday enraged Kenyans after he shared a gruesome picture of former Kenya Sevens and Simbas speedster Allan Makaka who died in a tragic accident along Mombasa Road on Friday night.

The father of two, who played for the defunct Ulinzi and Kenya Harlequin teams, was driving from Mlolongo heading to the city centre when his car rammed into a trailer.

The former Senator on social media mourned the late Makaka saying he was his nephew. He then shared four pictures one which had the body of rugby player still trapped inside the wreckage.

“My nephew, Allan Makaka of Royal Media, crashed to death last night. At the mortuary condoling with his father Mzee Makaka, sister Maureen, friends & colleagues. His family, the Bamahalia of Mukhonje village Shinyalu & Judith Munzala, are all my thoughts & prayers. RIP dear son,” he captioned the pictures.

By press time, Khalwale was yet to delete the pictures despite Kenyans from all walks of life urging him to.

