Body parts of missing woman found in maize plantation

Body parts believed to belong to a college student who went missing two months ago were on Tuesday found in a maize plantation in Maendeleo village, Ndaragwa constituency of Nyandarua County.

The suspected Florence Wanjiku’s organs including skull, ribs and pelvic bone, were found by farmers who were harvesting maize from a farm in the village.

Wanjiku was a student at Thika Technical Training Institute and was reported missing on December 17, 2019, according to acting Sub County Police Commander Paul Saitoti.

Saitoti said they received information from Muruai location Chief Mary Muthoni that members of the public who were harvesting maize at the farm had encountered a human skull wrapped in a cream pullover with other items scattered on the said farm.

“Police rushed to the scene and found the body parts as well as a handbag, high heeled shoes and lady clothes. They also recovered national identity cards that belong to Penina Wangare Murachia and Dorcas Wairimu Murachia, the deceased’s grandmother and mother respectively.”

The organs were taken to Nyahururu Sub-county Referral Hospital for preservation as police continue with the investigation.