Body of woman found dumped in primary school compound in Umoja

The body of a woman was on Sunday evening found hidden in a sack inside the compound of Tumaini Primary School playground in Umoja estate, Nairobi County.

Buruburu sub county police boss Adamson Bungei said area residents alerted the police of the incident after they found the body.

FOUL SMELL

The residents were attracted by a foul smell that was emanating from the school and they decided to investigate.

“We suspect that the woman was killed elsewhere and her body dumped in the school compound,” Mr Bungei said.

The police boss said they suspect the murder was as a result of domestic violence.

He said investigations into the matter have been launched.

CRIME SCENE

Bungei said the crime was most likely committed after the 7pm curfew deadline.

At the scene, police also found other items, including bed sheets, a mosquito net and clothes.

The police have now appealed to members of the public who might have any information of a woman who recently disappeared around the locality to report to the police.