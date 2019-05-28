Body of UoN engineering student found dumped at Globe roundabout

Peter Kahugi Maina, 23, who was found murdered in Nairobi. He was a third year engineering student at University of Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY

Peter Kahugi Maina, 23, who was found murdered in Nairobi. He was a third year engineering student at University of Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY





The body of a University of Nairobi student was on Sunday morning found dumped by the roadside at Globe roundabout.

The body of Mr Peter Kahugi Maina had injuries on the head. There were also signs of strangulation.

He was a third year engineering student.

Police say that he “might have been hit by a blunt object.”

A man was found lying next to the body. He claimed they had been abducted at a popular joint in Westlands. The abductees then tortured them before dumping their bodies there.

Police have identified the man as James Kilonzo.

“Investigations into the matter have commenced and we hope that we shall arrest the abductors,” said Mr Philip Ndolo, the Nairobi police boss.

He said that Mr Kilonzo had told them that the abductors thought they had killed them before dumping their bodies.

A detective privy to the investigations said the duo was picked from the joint and taken straight to a car which drove off.

“We are now in the process of viewing the CCTV footage from the joint. Already we are getting possible leads that will see the abductors arrested,” he said.

Elsewhere in the city, two young men who tried to snatch phones from two women were lynched by a mob along Tom Mboya Street on Sunday evening.

The two bodies lay on the road for over one hour before police officers picked them.

“They tried to snatch phones from two ladies when things turned against them and they were caught. That is how they ended up being beaten,” said Obed Kimani who witnessed the incident.