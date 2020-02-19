Body of retired teacher found next to sex pills in lodging

The body of a 78-year-old retired teacher was discovered on a bed in one of the lodgings in Nyamira township ward, Nyamira County on Tuesday.

According to the area Chief Johnson Manyara, the deceased, Saul Mokua, who hails from the neighbouring Bosamaro Chache location, was last seen on Monday evening with a middle-aged woman as they checked into the infamous Club78 within Nyabite market.

Manyara said after accessing the room, they found a packet of sex-enhancing pills besides the man’s lifeless body.

“We found what looked like sex enhancing pills besides the body and it is suspected the deceased might have taken an overdose,” said the Township Sub location chief.

However, Manyara said the late teacher had a history of high blood pressure according to his relatives.

Club78 is yet to be closed down as ordered by Nyamira County Commissioner Amos Mariba late last year after a schoolgirl was found in one of the rooms with a bodaboda rider.

The body of the deceased was taken to Kinara hospital mortuary in Nyamira awaiting autopsy.