Bodies of two of four missing Kitengela men found in Thika, Murang’a

The four men who went missing after sharing a meal in Kitengela. PHOTO | FILE

The four men who went missing after sharing a meal in Kitengela. PHOTO | FILE





The bodies of two of four friends who went missing in Kitengela have been found in the morgues.

The body of Elijah Obuong was found in Murang’a county while that of Benjamin Imbai was found in Thika, Kiambu county.

Imbai aged 30, Obuong aged 35, Brian Oduor aged 36, and 37-year-old Jack Ochieng went missing two weeks ago.

Police said Obuong’s body was spotted by sand harvesters near Mukungai river along the Murang’a-Iyego-Kangema road on April 20.

The body was found a day after the four went missing but had no visible injuries.

Obuong’s younger brother Michael Amollo identified the body at around 10.40am Thursday.

The body of Imbai was identified at the Thika Level Five Hospital mortuary by his family and friends on Wednesday.

The family said they used his beards and a tattoo he had to identify him after his body was collected from a thicket in the area.

Police said they are yet to establish who was behind the murders but investigations are ongoing as police also await a postmortem examination on the bodies.

The friends feasted on nyama choma, took a few drinks then vanished into thin air.

Their car – a white a white Toyota Mark X – was found abandoned at a parking lot about 500 meters from the club the following day.