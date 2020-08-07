Bodies of 2 boys who went missing last month found in swamp





The families of two boys who went missing late last month have been left in shock after the bodies of their kin were found in a swamp on Thursday afternoon.

The bodies of 13-year-old John Njenga and 10-year-old Kevin Kariuki were found by other boys who had gone to the swamp to swim.

The two friends and neighbours were last seen in public grazing livestock near Cha Manguo pond in Limuru on July 25, according to residents.

A family member, Samuel Kamau said that the three boys had been seen herding sheep near the area on the day they went missing.

“One of the boys led his herd back home, however, Njenga and Kariuki never came back returned. We want the police to investigate the incident since we have been left with so many unanswered questions,” said Kamau.

The local Chief Michael Kang’ethe, while confirming the incident said the third boy told them that Njenga and Kariuki had asked him to accompany them to Manguo swamp, but he declined.

He added that children, who were herding goats near the pond saw two bodies floating on the pool, prompting them to report the shocking discovery to residents.

Bodies of the two were taken to Uplands Funeral Home awaiting postmortem.

Njenga was a Class Eight pupil at Ngarariga Primary School, whereas his neighbour, Kariuki, was a Class Four pupil at Bibilioni Primary School.