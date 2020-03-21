Bodaboda rider who injured pedestrian freed on bail

A bodaboda rider who knocked and seriously injured a pedestrian in Nairobi on Friday got a reprieve after Makadara court freed him on a Sh 10,000 cash bail.

Police had made an application to detain Alvin Ochieng Odhiambo for 14 days but senior resident magistrate Lewis Gatheru of Makadara law courts turned down the application.

Odhiambo is accused of hitting Gladys Njeri along John Osongo Road in Dandora, Nairobi on Wednesday while riding dangerously on the public road.

Njeri sustained serious injuries on both hands and was rushed to Mama Lucy hospital where she was treated and discharged.

Corporal David Kanyua of Dandora Police station sought to detain Odhiambo in Police custody for 14 days pending investigations.

In an affidavit filed before the court, Kanyua said he needs time to trace the motorcycle after the owner escaped with it to an unknown destination.

“The respondent is a flight risk and if released he might disappear, am also yet to record witness statement and filing of the victim’s p3 form,” he said.

Gatheru ordered the suspect to pay a cash bail of Sh10,000.

The magistrate said what Odhiambo is accused of is a traffic offence and it won’t be necessary to detain the suspect that long.

The matter will be mentioned on April 24.