Bodaboda rider jailed for 10 years for attempting to defile school girl

A bodaboda rider has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to defile a 15-year-old girl in Isiolo.

Nura Godana Galgalo, 19, was found guilty of attempting to defile the Form Two girl on September 16, 2018 at Mlanda Noor in Merti Sub-County.

The minor told the court that the accused, who she knew very well, was ferrying her to her Saleti home from Merti town when the incident happened.

“It was around 6pm when we left Merti town riding on his motorbike and while on the way, Godana diverted to the bushes off the road,” she told the court adding, “I jumped from the bike and started screaming as I ran but he managed to catch up with me and started pulling me back to the bushes.”

HID IN THE BUSHES

The girl luckily managed to escape, as the accused received a phone call, and hid in the bushes.

“He, after receiving the call, lit his torch and began searching for me. I, however, managed to my sister’s house at nearby Mararba centre where I spent the night.”

A medical examination report showed old perforated hymen.

The prosecution side lined up four witnesses among them the girl’s mother whose evidence corroborated that of the minor.

While making the ruling, Chief Magistrate Samuel Mungai said the minor gave cogent and credible evidence regarding the accused who was well known to her.

“I am satisfied after considering the evidence in totality that the accused attempted to defile the complainant. I find him guilty of the charge and sentence him to 10 years imprisonment,” the magistrate ruled.