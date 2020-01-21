Bodaboda rider in court for robbing cop of his pistol

A bodaboda rider was Monday charged with violently robbing a policeman of his firearm after hijacking him while riding on the suspect’s motorbike in Kayole.

John Njoroge is accused of robbing constable Howard Kipkoech attached to Obama police post of his pistol loaded with 15 bullets on January on August 14 last year at 2am, jointly with others at large.

Njoroge is also facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition after he was allegedly found with the pistol and two bullets in Naivasha, Nakuru County on January 1 without a license to possess them.

Kipkoech and his two colleagues were on official duties in the area when they encountered a bodaboda rider who suddenly stopped and abandoned the motorcycle.

The three officers agreed Kipkoech would ride the motorcycle to the post as they followed behind in a probox.

The officer was, however, ambushed by a man who jumped onto the pillion seat as he negotiated a bump and placed a pistol to his head.

Another passenger mounted the bike as the cop negotiated another bump and the two allegedly commandeered him. The officer, however, sped towards the post.

The passenger pushed him down and took his pistol before he disappeared.

Njoroge denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Merissa Opondo. He was freed on a surety bond of Sh1 million. Hearing of the case starts on May 13.