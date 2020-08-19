Boda boda thugs stoned to death after robbing construction workers





Two suspected thugs were on Monday lynched by members of the public at Valley Arcade.

The two, who were operating using a motorbike, were cornered when they tried to steal from workers at a construction site.

In an amateur video making rounds on social media, the bodies of the two are seen being dragged on the tarmac by the mob that was baying for their blood. The two are yet to be identified.

The mob decided to take matters in their hands and seriously beat them using crude weapons.

According to a police statement, the two robbers were cornered by the construction workers who had noticed that they were losing valuables when they were busy with work.

“We usually leave our clothes and other valuable items at one point, the robbers have been fond of stealing from the workers until when they were cornered,” a witness said.

Disturbing images at the scene show the two bodies that are stripped naked lying in a pool of blood with big construction blocks next to them.

Nairobi County police boss Rashid Yakubu warned armed robbers who operate using motorbikes that their days were numbered.

“Additionally, members of the public should also not take the law into their own hands,” he said.

The bodies were later picked by police officers who took them to City Mortuary.

Cases of thugs who steal from the public and flee the scene of the crime using waiting motorbikes have been on the increase.

This even caught the attention of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

In July, the DCI shared a video of two robbers who shot a civilian in Eastleigh along 14th street and fled on a motorbike.

According to the DCI, the robbers were responsible for a number of robberies within several parts of the city that include; Eastleigh and Buruburu.