Boda boda riders linked to colleague’s murder in court for robbery with violence

Two boda boda riders who allegedly robbed their counterpart of his motorcycle before killing him were arraigned before Makadara Law Court on Friday on robbery with violence charges.

The two – Peter Mugo Kimani and Peter Kiboi Wanjohi – are accused of robbing Patrick Ng’ang’a of his motorbike valued at Sh 102, 000 before killing him in Ruai on November 3, 2019.

Ng’ang’a was found dead by members of public at around 5pm.

A postmortem by Dr Dorothy Njeru of Kenyatta University Funeral Home established that Ng’ang’a died as a result of trauma inflicted on his head with a blunt object.

One of the boda boda riders interviewed by Kayole Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives said Kimani, who had earlier employed him, had requested him to hire motorcycles from colleagues, photocopy their ignition keys and take to them, but the man declined and informed the other riders.

The intention is said to have been to have the bikes’ registration changed, then report it stolen for compensation from insurance firms.

The two suspects were arrested by boda boda riders in Githunguri area of Utawala and a commotion ensued before police officers from a nearby police post intervened and arrested and took him to Ruai Police Station.

The two denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Merissa Opondo and were released on a surety bond of Sh 500,000. Hearing of their case starts on May 18, 2020.