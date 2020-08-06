Boda boda riders freed on Sh300K bond for robbing hawker Sh3K radio





Four boda boda riders made a u-turn after pleading guilty to charges of robbing a hawker of a radio and memory card all worth Sh3,300 while posing as customers after they were arraigned at Kibera law courts.

Edwin Muzigo Mudiri alias Mavado, Joshua Kioko Mutiso, Alphine Omari and Simon Musa Mise alias DJ Symbol were accused of robbing Henry Soko Ondieki of a radio and a memory card both valued at Sh3,300 in Fuata Nyayo slums in Nairobi on July 27.

They all at first all admitted to the charges before chief magistrate Joyce Gandani.

They were also charged with conspiracy to commit a felony on the same day where they were accused of conspiring with others not before the court to rob Ondieki but which they denied.

The four said they did not take time to plan the robbery. Mavado was separately charged with handling stolen property after he was allegedly found with Ondieki’s items after the robbery. He first admitted the charge but later denied.

Two of the suspects – Mutiso and DJ Symbol changed their minds and denied the charges after a warning of a serious punishment before the facts of the case were read out and the other suspects followed suit.

They had stopped Ondieki who was hawking several items and asked for the prices of the items he was selling before Mavado took the radio and the memory card and handed it over to Mutiso.

He later went away with it leaving Ondieki Omari and DJ Symbol who also took off on a motorcycle.

They were traced by police after Ondieki reported and Mavado was found with the radio.

They were freed on a Sh300,000 bond without the option of cash bail. The case will be mentioned on August 19 for directions.