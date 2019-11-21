Boda boda rider in court for violently robbing his colleague of a motorbike

A 30-year-old boda boda rider was Wednesday charged with robbing another rider of his motorbike.

Kelvin Morara was jointly charged with an accomplice of violently robbing Wycliffe Okuku Wandera of his motorbike.

ROBBED

The two committed the crime on November 4, 2019 while armed with a knife after posing as customers.

Morara was also charged with handling stolen property after he was found with Wandera’s motorbike worth Sh 109,000.

He was accused of dishonestly detaining the motorcycle in the process of stealing knowing or having reasons to believe it to have been stolen after he was found with it in South B slums on November 19.

Wandera had been approached by Morara and and his accomplice who posed as passengers headed to Mukuru kwa Reuben from Kibra.

ARRESTED

After refuelling at the Kobil petrol station along Enterprise Road, the two turned against him, wrestled him to the ground and one of them drew a knife and threatened him.

They took off with his motorcycle as he gave a chase on foot but they managed to escape.

Wandera reported the matter to the police and two weeks later, Morara was spotted riding the bike in South B and was arrested.

The accused denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga claiming that he bought the motorbike from Wandera.

Morara was freed on a bond of Sh 500,000. The case will be heard from March 19, 2020.